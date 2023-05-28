Orange cap: Shubman Gill (890 runs)

28 May, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

Purple cap: Mohammad Shami (28 wickets)

Player of the season: Shubman Gill.

Emerging players of the season: Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Most Sixes: Faf du Plessis.

Most fours: Shubman Gill (85).

Electric Striker Of the Season: Glenn Maxwell.

Fairplay award: Delhi Capitals.

Longest Six of the Season: Faf du Plessis (115 metres).

Best Catch Of the Season: Rashid Khan.

Best Pitch & Ground Award: Wankhede Stadium.

Best Pitch & Ground Award: Eden Gardens.

