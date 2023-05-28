Orange cap: Shubman Gill (890 runs)
28 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Purple cap: Mohammad Shami (28 wickets)
Player of the season: Shubman Gill.
Emerging players of the season: Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Most Sixes: Faf du Plessis.
Most fours: Shubman Gill (85).
Electric Striker Of the Season: Glenn Maxwell.
Fairplay award: Delhi Capitals.
Longest Six of the Season: Faf du Plessis (115 metres).
Best Catch Of the Season: Rashid Khan.
Best Pitch & Ground Award: Wankhede Stadium.
Best Pitch & Ground Award: Eden Gardens.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: PM Modi Inaugurates New Parliament House