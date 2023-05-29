CSK Vs GT: IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony | IN PICS
29 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was initially scheduled for May 28 but had to be postponed for a day due to heavy rains.
Ahead of the final game, rapper KING performed at the IPL 2023 closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi stadium. He sang his best tracks.
Drapped in black, rapper Divine too entertained the crowd with his popular tracks during the mid-innings.
India's one of the best DJs, Nucleya had already performed on May 28 as a part of IPL 2023's closing ceremony before rain played spoilsport.
Popular singer Jonita Gandhi too performed her own tracks and also collaborated with Divine on a special performance.
CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and asked Gujarat Titans to bat first. Gujarat Titans posted a mammoth 214/4 in 20 overs.
Gujarat Titans rode on Sai Sudharsan's 96 and Wriddhiman Saha's 54 to post a mammoth total.
