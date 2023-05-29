IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan's Records Against CSK
Both the Titans' bowlers have had an incredible season in the IPL 2023 edition.
Ace pacer Mohammed Shami leads the Purple-cap race with 28 wickets in 16 matches.
Spin wizard Rashid is second in the Purple-cap list, dismissing 27 batsmen in 16 matches.
Shami and Rashid will be given the responsibility to dismantle the batting order of CSK.
Shami has picked up 13 wickets in as many games against CSK with an average of 28.31.
Rashid has taken 14 wickets with an average of 28.43 against CSK in the IPL edition.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Highest Manufacturing Countries in the World 2023