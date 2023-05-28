CSK Vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Players To Watch Out For
Shubman Gill has been in the form of his life, delivering match-winning performances in every match. The Gujarat Titans batter is a Orange Cap winner with 851 runs in 16 games so far.
CSK pacer Deepak Chahar will be the best bet against Shubman Gill. Chahar has dismissed Gill thrice in 47 balls while conceding 62 runs in the IPL.
Mohammed Shami vs Devon Conway will be the battle to watch out for, as the Gujarat Titans pacer has dismissed the CSK opener three times in three innings while giving up five runs in 12 balls.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has a fantastic record against the Gujarat Titans, as the batter has scored four half-centuries in the four matches he has played till now.
Spinmaster Rashid Khan has taken 27 wickets in 16 matches so far. The Gujarat Titans leg-spinner is the second-highest wicket-taker in this IPL 2023 season.
Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharma can be threatening for CSK once again, as the bowler has taken 24 wickets in 13 matches. He is also the third-highest wicket-taker on the purple-cap list.
CSK's spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been more penetrative in away games in IPL 2023 season. In away outings, Theekshana has eight wickets from five innings so far. Matheesha Pathirana will also be a key for CSK.
Gujarat Titans' middle-order Vijay Shankar has been impressive for his side, chipping in crucial runs with the bat. The batter has scored 301 runs in 13 matches so far, with a strike rate of 160.11.
