Shubman Gill's Stats At Narendra Modi Stadium
In IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill scored 129 in just 60 balls and led the Gujarat Titans to their second consecutive final.
Batter Shubman Gill smashed a century against SRH on May 15 in Ahmedabad. Gill scored 101 runs in 58 balls and led his side to a memorable win.
Shubman Gill couldn't score against the Delhi Capitals. He scored just six runs in seven balls on May 2.
Against LSG, Shubman Gill missed a century by just six runs as the Gujarat Titans opener scored 94 not out off 51 balls on May 7 in IPL 2023.
A quick-fire knock of 54 runs in 34 balls against the Mumbai Indians on April 25 helped Gujarat Titans to a victory.
Shubman Gill laid the foundation for his team by scoring 45 runs in 34 balls against the Rajasthan Royals on April 16.
A gutsy knock of 39 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 helped Gujarat Titans emerge winners in the IPL 2023
In IPL 2023 opening game, Shubman Gill played an aggressive knock of 63 runs in 36 balls against Chennai Super Kings and led his side to a comfortable win.
