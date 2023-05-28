CSK Vs GT, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni's Blueprint Ahead Of Final
MS Dhoni can negotiate Shubman Gill's threat by using his trump card Deepak Chahar, in the powerplay. Chahar has had Gill three times in 47 balls while conceding 62 runs.
If not Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni can plot a spin web against Shubman Gill by introducing Maheesh Theekshana in the powerplay. The CSK spinner has taken eight wickets from five outings in away games.
Countering Gujarat Titans spinners, the CSK skipper can promote Shivam Dube up the order to counter Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad's threats. Dube has smashed 190 runs with a stunning strike rate of 174.31 in IPL 2023 against spin.
Countering Rashid Khan, MS Dhoni can bring veteran Ambati Rayudu, as the batter has been dismissed only once by Rashid in 73 deliveries.
In-form Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored four half-centuries in four outings against Gujarat Titans in IPL. In IPL 2023 opener against Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj scored 92 runs in 50 balls.
MS Dhoni will use Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana in death overs to counter explosive Gujarat Titans batters.
MS Dhoni will become the first player to play 250 matches in the Indian Premier League.
