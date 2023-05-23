CSK Vs GT, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Players To Watch Out For
23 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Shubman Gill is coming into this game after back-to-back centuries. He is only the fourth player in IPL to hit two consecutive tons.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has hit 73, 53 and 92 against Gujarat Titans. The CSK opener has so far collected 504 runs from 14 games.
Just like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway has been among runs for CSK at the top of the order. The Kiwi batter scored 585 runs from 14 games so far in IPL 2023.
Shivam Dube has an incredible strike rate of 175.93 against spin in IPL 2023. Interestingly, he has hit only 3 fours against them but has tonked 20 sixes.
With 24 wickets so far in IPL 2023, Rashid Khan is second in the list among highest wicket-takers. Against CSK, Rashid had taken two wickets in IPL 2023 opener.
Mohit Sharma returns to the city where he made his name in this tournament. He has troubled Ambati Rayudu in this tournament, getting him out on six occasions.
Ravindra Jadeja will be the player to watch out for due to his all-round abilities. Like he can takes wickets, Jadeja's big-hitting abilities is a bonus.
