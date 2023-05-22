For the first playoff match, Gujarat Titans will lock horns against Chennai Super Kings.
The match will be played at 7.30 PM IST on May 23.
The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
The winner of this match will the qualifier clash.
The second IPL 2023 playoff match will be played between LSG and MI.
The winner of this match will face the first qualifying team.
The match will be played on May 24 at 7.30 PM IST.
The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
