Mohammed Shami's Top Five Sensational Spells In IPL 2023
Titans' 'Speed Merchant' Mohammed Shami destroyed SRH in match no. 62, taking four-for conceding 21 runs at Ahmedabad.
Shami's match-winning spell of 3/33 at Eden Gardens sustained GT's spearhead's form against KKR in IPL match no.51.
'Swing King' Shami knocked over DC in match no.44, with his stunning burst of 4/11 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Shami bowled a stint of 3/25 in a losing cause against the Royals in IPL match no.23.
A classy spell against Capitals in IPL match no.7 where GT pacer took three wickets giving 41 runs, helped Titans win the match.
Shami currently holds the Purple Cap in the IPL 2023, having taken 24 wickets in 14 matches.
Shami becomes a beast when it comes to bowling in the powerplays. The pacer has 14 wickets so far which is the most by any player in IPL 2023.
