CSK Vs GT: What Happens If IPL 2023 Final Gets Washed Out?
29 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
The IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad has been heavily affected by rain on May 28 and had to be postponed to the reserve day (May 29).
However there have been rain forecast on the reserve day too in Ahmedabad.
In case of a rain delay, the rules for the cut-off time on Reserve Day remain the same as it was for Sunday - 12:16 AM IST (Tuesday).
The match will start losing overs from 9:35 PM IST onwards. The cut-off time for a five-over match is 12:06 AM IST (Tuesday).
If there is additional rain, there will be an opportunity to resolve the outcome with a Super Over. For that the outfield and pitch must be prepared no later than 1:20 AM IST (Tuesday).
In case the match is washed off, the team finishing on table top after league stage shall be declared champion.
That means, if the Reserve day gets washed out then defending champions Gujarat Titans will retain the IPL title by virtue of topping the league table.
