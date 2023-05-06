CSK Vs MI, IPL 2023: Players To Watch Out For In El Clasico
06 May, 2023
Koushik Paul
Probably playing his last IPL, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has always been a force to reckon with - be it his wicketkeeping abilities, batting or captaincy duties.
After a disappointing start to IPL 2023, Suryakumar Yadav has turned the clock with three fifties in the last four games for Mumbai Indians.
Devon Conway has played a crucial role in giving CSK a strong start at the top of the order. He has so far scored 414 runs from 10 games with including five fifties.
At the expense of Deepak Chahar, who has been in an out, young Tushar Deshpande has been the go to bowler for CSK in IPL 2023. He has so far taken 17 wickets from 10 games.
After Kieron Pollard retired, Australian Tim David is turning up to be the best man to replace the big West Indian in Mumbai Indians middle-order.
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma's bat hasn't flourished in IPL 2023 like we all would have wanted him to. Yet he maks his own way into the list.
Chennai Super Kings are placed third while Mumbai Indians are sixth in IPL 2023 points table
