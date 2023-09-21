Current ICC Rankings Of Players and Teams- Full List Here
New Zealand's batsman Kane Williamson is currently the No.1 Test batter leading with 883 points.
Babar Azam from Pakistan tops the list in No.1 ODI Batter leading with 857 points in ICC rankings.
Surya Kumar Yadav from India is currently leading the ICC T20 rankings with 889 points.
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) has bagged 879 points to become the No,1 Test bowler in ICC Test rankings.
After a Majestic performance in Asia Cup Mohammed Siraj (India) climbs to the top of ICC ODI bowling rankings.
The mystery from Afghanistan Rashid Khan is the No.1 T20 bowler according to ICC T20 bowling rankings.
Ravindra Jadeja bags up the No.1 Test All rounder with 455 points.
Shakib al Hasan from Bangladesh is currently leading in No,1 ODI All-rounder's list with 371 points.
Shakib al Hasan is also leading the No.1 T20 All-rounder's list with 288 points.
Currently the No.1 Test team is India with a rating of 118.
The No.1 team in ODIs is Pakistan with 115 ratings.
The No.1 team in T20 cricket is team India with 264 rating.
