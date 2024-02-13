David Warner Stats And Records
David Warner has 8786 runs in Tests, 6932 runs in ODIs and 3067 runs in T20I
He has 39 International Centuries in front of his name including a Test Triple Ton
David Warner is also the only Australian and third cricketer overall to play 100 matches in all formats
David Warner is also the only cricketer to hit fifty in his 100th ODI, 100th Test and 100 T20I match
Warner is also the only Aussie player with more than 12000 T20 runs
David Warner is set to retire from International Cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024