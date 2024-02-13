David Warner Stats And Records

13 Feb, 2024

Nikhil

David Warner has 8786 runs in Tests, 6932 runs in ODIs and 3067 runs in T20I

He has 39 International Centuries in front of his name including a Test Triple Ton

David Warner is also the only Australian and third cricketer overall to play 100 matches in all formats

David Warner is also the only cricketer to hit fifty in his 100th ODI, 100th Test and 100 T20I match

Warner is also the only Aussie player with more than 12000 T20 runs

David Warner is set to retire from International Cricket after the T20 World Cup 2024