CSK vs DC, IPL 2023- Match 67
20 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 79 off 50 for CSK in the first innings of play.
Devon Conway stitched a 141-run stand with Gaikwad and scored 87 off 52 deliveries.
Explosive batter Shivam Dube played a 9-ball cameo scoring 22 runs.
Ravindra Jadeja added valuable 20 runs in just 7 balls to lift Chennai to 223/3.
David Warner was the highest run-getter for Delhi. He scored 86 off 58 deliveries under pressure.
Deepak Chahar was the pick of the bowlers. He finished with figures 4-22-3.
Maheesh Theekshana finished with figures 4-23-2.
Matheesha Pathirana finished with figures 4-22-2.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been adjudged as the Man of the Match.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 States, UTs In India By Literacy Rate