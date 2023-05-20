DC vs CSK- Players To Watch Out
20 May, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the top 10 batters in the ongoing IPL season.
Devon Conway is among the top 5 batters in IPL 2023.
Shivam Dube is currently the most explosive batter in the CSK squad.
Matheesha Pathirana, Sri Lanka's new Malinga is turning heads in the ongoing season.
Like always, all eyes will be on MS Dhoni and his finishing skills.
Delhi's captain, David Warner is always a key asset in the Delhi batting line-up.
The South African, Rilee Roussow is in good form recently for the Capitals.
Axar Patel is always there for Delhi, both with the bat and the ball.
Prithvi Shaw made his return back to the Delhi squad and looks in solid touch.
The experience of Ishant Sharma has proven to be handy for Delhi in IPL 2023.
