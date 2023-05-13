David Warner vs. Arshdeep Singh could be the battle to watch, as the bowler hasn't dismissed the DC captain yet in the 36 deliveries between them.
Ishant Sharma vs Shikhar Dhawan can be the best battle to watch out for, as both Indian players will give their best against each other.
Kuldeep Yadav can be the best bet for Warner's DC against Liam Livingstone, as the batter has struggled against spinners and has an average of just 13.
DC all-rounder Axar Patel has been in fine form in the IPL 2023, DC all-rounder has scored a valuable 267 runs and picked up nine wickets for his side.
Sam Curran vs David Warner could be the game-changing move for PBKS, as the bowler has kept Warner silent by giving up 26 runs in 34 balls.
DC explosive opener Phil Salt has been batted aggressively with a booming strike rate of 175. He will once again try to give his team a good start.
DC is at the bottom of the points table, and PBKS is on eight with 10 points in IPL 2023.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Incredibly Beautiful Hill Stations in Karnataka