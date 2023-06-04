Decoding Virat Kohli's Fitness Diet
04 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Majority of Virat Kohli's food is either steamed or boiled with no spices in it. He only prefers black pepper, salt and lemon in his food.
Food tastes don't bother Virat Kohli and the former India captain do not compromises on his health.
Virat Kohli loves salad with a bit of dressing and a bit of olive oil in it.
To keep his Punjabi vibe alive, Virat Kohli eats Rajma and also loves dal.
For the past decade, fitness has ben topmost priority for Virat Kohli maintained a strict diet.
Virat Kohli is one of the fittest athletes in the universe. The former India captain is regarded as a modern-day legend in cricket.
Virat Kohli will be next seen against Australia in the World Test Championship at the Oval in London from June 7.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 11 Habits That Damage Your Brain