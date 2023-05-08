KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Players To Watch Out For
Arshdeep Singh will look to bounce back as the pacer scalped 16 wickets in 10 matches in the ongoing IPL.
Sam Curran is one of the best all-rounders in the World in IPL 2023 he has 92 runs and seven wickets.
Russel is the game changer and in IPL 2023 he has scored 164 runs and scalped seven wickets in 10 matches.
Shikhar Dhawan is the vital cog for PBKS and the opener will look to score big against KKR.
Varun Chakravarthy will also look to dominate bowlers with his spin attack. He picked up 14 wickets in 10 matches in the ongoing season of IPL.
Game changer Rinku Singh will also be the player to watch out for as he scored 316 runs in IPL 2023 so far.
