The opener had a great season last year and he also holds a great average. CSK will vouch for him in the opener clash against GT.
31 Mar, 2023
The Indian all-rounder is in lethal form and will also look start IPL on a high.
31 Mar, 2023
Considering his current form the opener batter will be an asset for Gujarat in the opener against Chennai as he can give a good start to the franchise.
31 Mar, 2023
Chennai Super Kings roped in Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 crores and the all-rounder might took over the reign from MS Dhoni so it would be intresting to watch him in the opener clash against Gujarat.
31 Mar, 2023
The all-rounder would be confident as under his leadership Afghanistan created history by beating Pakistan for the first time and this confidence will surely help Gujarat in Ahmedabad
31 Mar, 2023
