29 Jan, 2024

The Rock is one of the biggest WWE and Hollywood Superstar

Rock started his schooling from Richmond Road Primary School in New Zealand

He later returned to USA and completed his schooling from Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

He attended college in University of Miami

There he pursued Bachelor of General Studies and majored in both criminology and physiology

He also won the National Football Championship during his college days

