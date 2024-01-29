The Rock Education Qualification
The Rock is one of the biggest WWE and Hollywood Superstar
Rock started his schooling from Richmond Road Primary School in New Zealand
He later returned to USA and completed his schooling from Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
He attended college in University of Miami
There he pursued Bachelor of General Studies and majored in both criminology and physiology
He also won the National Football Championship during his college days
