Education Qualification Of Mary Kom
Mary Kom attended Loktak Christian Model High School in Moirang until the 6th standard.
Mary Kom continued her studies at St. Xavier Catholic School in Moirang, reaching the 8th standard.
Mary Kom later moved to Adimjati High School, Imphal, for classes 9 and 10 but didn't pass the matriculation exam.
Opted for National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in Imphal to complete her schooling.
Mary Kom eventually graduated from Churachandpur College.
Mary Kom participated in sports like volleyball, football, and athletics during her school years, Mary's interest in boxing ignited after witnessing Dingko Singh's success in the 1998 Asian Games.
