Rohit Sharma Education Qualification
Rohit Sharma completed his primary schooling from Our Lady of Vailankanni High School.
He later transferred to the Swami Vivekananda School
There he received scholarship for his performance in cricket tournaments
He attend Rizvi College after 12th
He dropped out from there to focus on cricket
Rohit Sharma is currently leading India in a five-match Test series against England
