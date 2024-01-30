Rohit Sharma Education Qualification

30 Jan, 2024

Nikhil

Rohit Sharma completed his primary schooling from Our Lady of Vailankanni High School.

He later transferred to the Swami Vivekananda School

There he received scholarship for his performance in cricket tournaments

He attend Rizvi College after 12th

He dropped out from there to focus on cricket

Rohit Sharma is currently leading India in a five-match Test series against England

