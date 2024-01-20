Education Qualification Of Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza is one of the biggest Indian Tennis star
She retired from Tennis after the 2022 season
Sania Mirza in 2008 was conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai.
Sania Mirza is an alumni from the Nasr School and St Mary's College in Hyderabad.
Sania Mirza was married to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik
