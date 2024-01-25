Education Qualification Of Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins graduated from Davenport West High School in Davenport, Iowa, in 2004
Higher Education: There is no publicly available information confirming whether Seth Rollins pursued any formal education beyond high school.
Seth Rollins was born on May 28, 1986
Seth Rollins made his Professional wrestling debut in 2003.
Rollins is married to fellow professional wrestler Becky Lynch.
In 2010, Rollins signed with WWE and was assigned to their developmental territory, NXT.
