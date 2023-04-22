SRH's Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi wore a brown kurta on Eid 2023.
22 Apr, 2023
Koushik Paul
SRH's Adil Rashid and Fazalhaq Farooqi pose for pictures on Eid 2023.
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan poses with a fan on Eid 2023.
Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan embrace each other on Eid 2023.
Players from Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants celebrated Eid 2023 together.
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik celebrated Eid 2023 in his own style.
SRH's England spinner Adil Rashid celebrated Eid 2023 in the team hotel.
Eid 2023 Celebrations In IPL 2023
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Law Colleges in India As Per NIRF Ranking 2022