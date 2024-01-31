Ellyse Perry Education Qualification
Ellyse Perry used to attend the Beecroft Primary School
She used to play a lot of sports like cricket, soccer, tennis, athletics, touch football and golf during her school days
She completed her college from the Pymble Ladies' College
She was Sports, Athletics, and Cricket Captain during her days in Pymble
Perry has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales
She is the only the Australian to play both Cricket and Football World Cups
