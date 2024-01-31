Ellyse Perry Education Qualification

Ellyse Perry used to attend the Beecroft Primary School

She used to play a lot of sports like cricket, soccer, tennis, athletics, touch football and golf during her school days

She completed her college from the Pymble Ladies' College

She was Sports, Athletics, and Cricket Captain during her days in Pymble

Perry has a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from the University of New South Wales

She is the only the Australian to play both Cricket and Football World Cups

