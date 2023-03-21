Ellyse Perry

Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry is the richest female cricketer in the World. Her net Worth is 14 Million USD.

21 Mar, 2023

Sunny Daud

Meg Lanning

Another Australian cricketer comes in the list as Meg Lanning is the second richest cricketer her net worth is 9 Million USD.

21 Mar, 2023

Mithali Raj

Former India captain Mithali Raj comes on the third in this list as she was earning 30 Lakhs per year as BCCI's annual contract.

21 Mar, 2023

Smriti Mandhana

India star opener Smriti Mandhana also comes in the list as she earns 50 lakhs per month. Her net worth is 4 million USD.

21 Mar, 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian current captain Hamrmanpreet Kaur also comes on the list as the earns 50 lakhs per year.

21 Mar, 2023

Sarah Taylor

England wicket-keeper batter also comes in the list as her net worth is 2 Million USD.

21 Mar, 2023

Holly Ferling

Another Australian cricketer comes on the list as Ferling's net worth is 1.5 million.

21 Mar, 2023

Isa Guha

The former English all-rounder had a net worth 1.5 million USD which makes her on the list.

21 Mar, 2023

Sana Mir

Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir also comes in the list as her net worth is 1.3 Million USD.

21 Mar, 2023

Dan Van Niekerk

South African cricketer Niekerk also comes in the list as she got have net worth of 1 Million USD.

21 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 11 Best Bollywood Roles Played by Rani Mukerji

 Find Out More