Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry is the richest female cricketer in the World. Her net Worth is 14 Million USD.
21 Mar, 2023
Another Australian cricketer comes in the list as Meg Lanning is the second richest cricketer her net worth is 9 Million USD.
21 Mar, 2023
Former India captain Mithali Raj comes on the third in this list as she was earning 30 Lakhs per year as BCCI's annual contract.
21 Mar, 2023
India star opener Smriti Mandhana also comes in the list as she earns 50 lakhs per month. Her net worth is 4 million USD.
21 Mar, 2023
Indian current captain Hamrmanpreet Kaur also comes on the list as the earns 50 lakhs per year.
21 Mar, 2023
England wicket-keeper batter also comes in the list as her net worth is 2 Million USD.
21 Mar, 2023
Another Australian cricketer comes on the list as Ferling's net worth is 1.5 million.
21 Mar, 2023
The former English all-rounder had a net worth 1.5 million USD which makes her on the list.
21 Mar, 2023
Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir also comes in the list as her net worth is 1.3 Million USD.
21 Mar, 2023
South African cricketer Niekerk also comes in the list as she got have net worth of 1 Million USD.
21 Mar, 2023
