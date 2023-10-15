ENG Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Top 5 Players To Watch Out For
15 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
1. England captain Jos Buttler could play a key role against Afghanistan.
2. All eyes will be on Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan. The leggie is a full-timer in IPL and knows the Indian pitches better than anyone in this World Cup.
3. England opener Jonny Bairstow will be crucial in giving a good start at the top of the innings.
4. Opener Ibrahim Zadran has been in good form in ODI World Cup 2023 and could give Afghanistan a solid start at the top against England.
5. England's pacer Mark Wood could also be the key player to watch out for against Afghanistan as he can disturb the Afghan top-order with his swing and turns.
England will play Afghanistan on Sunday (October 15) in New Delhi.
The match between England and Afghanistan will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
