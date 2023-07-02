ENG vs AUS, 2nd Test: Talking Points | PICS
02 Jul, 2023
Debayan Bhattacharyya
David Warner scored 66 runs in Australia's 1st innings.
Steve Smith backed up Warner with 110 runs.
Travis Head also scored 77 in the first innings as England finished on 416.
Ben Duckett scored 98 in England's 1st innings.
Harry Brook backed up Duckett with 50 runs as England were bundled out for 325 runs.
Usman Khawaja scored 77 runs in Australia's 2nd innings as Australia set up a target of 370 runs.
Ben Duckett scored 83 runs in England's run-chase.
Ben Stokes' 155 went in vain as Australia beat England by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead.
Mitchell Starc picked up the most number of wickets in the 2nd Test (6).
Stuart Broad picked up 5 wickets.
Josh Hazlewood bagged 5 wickets.
Ollie Robinson also picked up 5 wickets.
Josh Tongue took 5 wickets in the match as well.
Steve Smith has been adjudged as the Man of the Match.
