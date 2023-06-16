ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: All You Need To Know | IN PICS
16 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
The 2023 Ashes between England and Australia starts on June 16. This time the Ashes is being held in England.
Australia are the defending champions and have retained the Urn since 2017-18 series. England's last Ashes victory was in 2015.
The Ashes 2023 marks the start of World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.
Head-To-Head | Series: 72 | Australia Won: 34 | England Won: 32 | Draw: 6
England have already named their playing XI for the first Test, picking both James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Moeen Ali.
Australia will go with Scott Boland in the first Test against England, potentially bolting into the side following his strong WTC23 Final performance.
As Josh Hazlewood comes back from an Achilles problem, Australia may opt to save the 32-year-old for the second Test at Lord's.
Australian will take confidence from Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Travis Head who sit at one, two, three respectively in ICC Test Rankings for batters.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: List Of Indian Players In Major League Cricket