ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes Eyes Big Milestones At Lord's
The 32-year-old is widely regarded as the finest all-rounder the world has ever seen in test cricket.
England skipper Ben Stokes is nearing a crucial milestone ahead of the second test.
Stokes is only four wickets away from reaching 200 wickets in test cricket.
Currently, the all-rounder has 196 wickets and 5756 runs to his name.
Only four great cricketers have ever scored 5000 runs and taken a double of 200 wickets.
The four cricketers on this exclusive list are India's Kapil Dev, England's Ian Botham, South Africa's Jacque Kallis, and West Indies' Gary Sobers.
Ben Stokes will have the opportunity to reach this milestone at the Lord's test against Australia.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli To MS Dhoni- Autographs Of Indian Cricketers