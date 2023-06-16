ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Key Milestones To Watch Out For
16 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
The 2023 Ashes between England and Australia starts on June 16. This time the Ashes is being held in England.
Australia are the defending champions and have retained the Urn since 2017-18 series. England's last Ashes victory was in 2015.
Top-ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne will be eyeing to touch 4000 runs in Tests during the Ashes 2023. He has so far scored 3461 runs in 38 games.
Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon needs 13 more wickets to join the 500-club in Tests. He will join Glenn McGrath and late Shane Warne in this list.
Steve Smith will become the 16th Australian to play 100 Tests for Australia in the Ashes 2023 series. Smith, s far has played in 97 games.
Stuart Broad is 18 wickets away frm joining the 600-club in Tests. He currently had 682 wickets in the longest format.
Australia opener Usman Khawaja is 452 runs shy of completing 5000 runs in Test cricket. Khawaja currently has 4508 runs from 61 Tests.
Coming out of retirement, Moeen Ali is just 86 runs and five wickets short of completing 3000 Test runs and 200 wickets in red-ball cricket.
England captain Ben Stokes is just 288 runs short of completing 6000 Test runs. He is also six wickets shy of reaching 200 Test scalps.
Veteran England bowler James Anderson is just 15 wickets short of completing 700 Test wickets. He will be the first pacer to achieve this feat.
