ENG vs AUS, 5th Test: Top 5 Players To Watch Out For On Final Day - In Pics

31 Jul, 2023

Debayan Bhattacharyya

The lashing rain in London on Sunday forced the umpires to call stumps early on Day 4, with Australia closing the day four on 135 for no loss. At the start of Day 5, Australia needed 249 runs to win.

England set up a target of 384 for the visitors.

Day 5 will be Stuart Broad's final time in Test Cricket. Here are the top 5 players to watch out for on the final day.

Steve Smith

Travis Head

Stuart Broad

James Anderson

Chris Woakes

