ENG Vs AUS: Most Runs In Ashes So Far
The first Test match of the Ashes 2023 series will be played in Edgbaston, Birmingham between England and Australia from June 16.
Here is the list of players who have scored the most runs in the Ashes series so far.
Sir Don Bradman of Australia leads the elite list with 5028 runs in the Ashes.
Jack Hobbs, a cricket great and English player, ranks second with 3636 runs against Australia in the Ashes.
Former Australian captain and 1987 World Cup winner, Allan Border, scored 3222 runs in the Ashes.
Former Australian World Cup-winning skipper Steve Waugh accumulated 3173 runs against England.
One of the modern-day greats in Tests, Steve Smith, so far has scored 3044 runs against England in the Ashes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: All You Need To Know | IN PICS