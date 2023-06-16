ENG Vs AUS: Most Wickets In Ashes Till Now
Cricket's oldest rivalry will be reignited when England will face Australia in Ashes 2023 from June 16 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Here are the players who have taken the most wickets so far in Ashes.
Late Shane Warne, Australia's legendary leg-spinner, took 195 wickets in the Ashes and tops the list.
Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath dismissed 157 English players throughout the Ashes series he played.
Australian bowling all-rounder Hugh Trumble has 141 Ashes wickets against England.
England's paceman Stuart Broad has taken 131 wickets against Australia in the Ashes so far.
Dennis Lilee, one of Australia's top pacers during his time, took 128 wickets against the Englishmen in the Ashes.
