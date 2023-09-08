ENG vs NZ - 1st ODI Cardiff - 5 Players To Watch Out
08 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
After an exciting T20I series, England and New Zealand will be squaring off against each other in a 4-match ODI series, commencing on the 8th of September.
Jos Buttler will be leading the England side while Tom Latham will be leading the New Zealand side
Daryl Mitchell: He is the right-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer from England. Mitchell has amassed 829 runs and took 11 wickets in his 25 matches ODI career so far.
Joe Root: He is the right-handed batsman from England. He has hammered 6207 runs in his 158 matches ODI career so far.
Jonny Bairstow: He is the right-handed batsman from England. He has stacked 3634 runs in his 95 matches ODI career so far.
Ben Stokes: After reversing his ODI retirement the left-handed batter will be eager to get in form in the 50-over format as ODI World Cup 2023 is approaching.
Sam Curran: He is the left-handed batsman and left-arm medium fast bowler from England. He has marked 318 runs and grabbed 26 wickets in his 23 matches ODI cricket so far.
