ENG vs NZ - 2nd T20 Manchester - 5 Players to watch Out
01 Sep, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Harry Brook: The 24-year-old batter has been in blazing form during The Hundred 2023. Brook slammed an unbeaten 42-ball 105. In first T20I he scored 42 runs and helped his side to win easily.
Devon Conway: The Kiwi opener had a poor outing in the first T20I as he scored just three runs. However, the opener is known for making comeback as we have seen in IPL 2023.
Mitchell Santner: During the recently concluded three T20Is against the UAE, Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santer played a pivotal role with the ball. Although he didn't bowl and bat well in the first T20I but surely he will be itching to make comeback.
Tim Southee: New Zealand skipper was economical in the first T20I. Southee gave just 25 runs in three overs and took one wicket of Jonny Bairstow. The skipper will look to lead the bowling attack from front.
Jos Buttler-led England won the first T20I by seven wickets.
Thanks For Reading!
