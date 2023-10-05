Eng vs NZ - Head-To-Head Records In ODI World Cups
05 Oct, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Defending champions England will meet last edition's runners-up New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener on October 5, Thursday.
The two sides will meet each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Both sides have met each other 10 times in the ODI World Cups till now.
The Three Lions have won 5 times against Kiwi side in the ODI World Cup
New Zealand have also emerged victorious 5 times in the the ODI World Cups till now.
The New Zealand camp will miss the services of skipper Kane Williamson and Tim Southee.
England could be without their 2019 ODI World Cup final hero Ben Stokes who is suffering from a hip niggle.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma, ODI World Cup 2023 Stats Comparison