ENG Vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: 5 Player Battles To Watch Out For
21 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
1. Quinton de Kock vs Reece Topley
2. Jonny Bairstow vs Lungi Ngidi
3. Heinrich Klaasen vs Adil Rashid
4. Ben Stokes vs Keshav Maharaj
5. Jos Buttler vs Marco Jansen
England will play South Africa in ODI World Cup 2023 on October 21.
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the England vs South Africa clash on Saturday.
