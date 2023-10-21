ENG Vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: Players To Watch Out For
21 Oct, 2023
Koushik Paul
1. South Africa batter Quinton de Kock started the World Cup campaign with match-winning centuries in the first two games - against Sri Lanka and Australia.
2. England captain Jos Buttler have not played a crucial role in the ongoing ODI World Cup, but one can't keep him out of the game.
3. South Africa’s pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada started his 2023 World Cup campaign on a flying note. He would be the key player to watch out for against England.
4. Aiden Markram has been outstanding for South Africa. He broke the record for the fastest 100 in the men's World Cup against Sri Lanka.
5. Joe Root is currently in his top form in the ongoing ODI World Cup. In England's their last match, Root scored 82 runs from 68 balls to help his side win against Bangladesh.
England will play South Africa in ODI World Cup 2023 on October 21.
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the England vs South Africa clash on Saturday.
