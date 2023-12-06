Jasprit Bumrah’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be $7 million (Rs 55 crore).

06 Dec, 2023

Sunny Daud

Bumrah’s annual salary, as per BCCI’s payment policy for contracted players, amounts to Rs 7 crores.

Bumrah receives Rs 15 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh for every Test, ODI, and T20I match he plays for the Indian team, respectively.

As of 2023, Bumrah commands an IPL price of 12 crores, which is around $1.5 million.

Post-marriage with Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah acquired a luxurious residence in Mumbai, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

Jasprit Bumrah owns a Mercedes-Maybach S50 valued at Rs 2.54 crore

Bumrah also owns a Nissan GT-R priced at Rs 2.17 crore. India ace speedster Bumrah also has a Range Rover Velar worth Rs 90 lakh.

