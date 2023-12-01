Expensive Things Owned By MS Dhoni
01 Dec, 2023
Utkarsh Rathour
Here are the top 6 expensive things owned by legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni.
A seven-acre farmhouse in Ranchi: The legendary cricketer designed the house himself and it is worth Rs. 6 crores.
Hummer H2 SUV: Chennai Super Kings captain (CSK) MS Dhoni bought it for 72 lakhs.
Porsche 911: As per Financial Express, the supercar is priced at a whopping Rs 2.50 crore.
Confederate Hellcat X132: This bike costs Rs. 30 lakh plus import duties and taxes.
Pontiac Firebird Trans Am: Dhoni added American muscle to his collection when he bought at Rs. 68 lakhs.
Ducati 1098: The former Indian captain bought this bike in 2008.
