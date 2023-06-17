Expensive Things Owned By Yuvraj Singh
17 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s net worth is estimated to be around $35 million.
Yuvraj Singh’s car collection Audi Q5, BMW 3 series, and Bentley Continental.
As per a recent analysis by CA Knowledge, Yuvraj's net worth has increased by 39% over past few years.
Yuvraj Singh's monthly income exceeds Rs 1 crore.
Yuvraj Singh’s list of endorsements includes Pepsi, Reebok, Birla Sun Life, Royal Mega Stag.
Yuvraj Singh resides in a luxurious house in Chandigarh worth Rs 5 Crore.
Yuvraj Singh possesses various other properties in the country with a total worth of Rs 45 Crore.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Famous Father-Son Pairs In Test Cricket