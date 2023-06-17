Expensive Things Owned By Yuvraj Singh

17 Jun, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s net worth is estimated to be around $35 million.

Yuvraj Singh’s car collection Audi Q5, BMW 3 series, and Bentley Continental.

As per a recent analysis by CA Knowledge, Yuvraj's net worth has increased by 39% over past few years.

Yuvraj Singh's monthly income exceeds Rs 1 crore.

Yuvraj Singh’s list of endorsements includes Pepsi, Reebok, Birla Sun Life, Royal Mega Stag.

Yuvraj Singh resides in a luxurious house in Chandigarh worth Rs 5 Crore.

Yuvraj Singh possesses various other properties in the country with a total worth of Rs 45 Crore.

