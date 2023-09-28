Explained: Why India Start Favourites in ODI World Cup 2023
Team India is a strong contender for the World Cup because they are well aware of the home conditions.
This will likely to be the last World Cup for Virat Kohli and considering his current form, the former India captain will be an asset for the team.
Rohit Sharma's ODI World Cup's achievements are unforgettable and India's captain will look to repeat the same in the upcoming ODI World Cup.
When it comes to India, Ravindra Jadeja will be unplayable for batters and that will help India to get quick breakthroughs.
Shuman Gill will be the trump card for India in the ODI World Cup 2023.
Indian pitches will obviously help the team.
Jasprit Bumrah made a remarkable comeback and in World Cup the speedster will also be at best.
Mohammed Siraj's Asia Cup confidence will make him more lethal in the World Cup.
KL Rahul's comeback will also boost team India's batting as he can bat on any number
