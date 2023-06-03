FA Cup 2023 Final: 5 Players To Watch Out For
03 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Manchester City and Manchester United will be facing each other in the FA Cup 2023 final at Wembley on June 3 (Saturday).
Erling Haaland is an absolute magician with the ball and is Manchester City’s most valuable player. He has netted 36 goals in 35 matches in the EPL.
Unarguably one of the best shot-stoppers in the world, David De Gea will be key to Manchester United’s bid to win their 13th FA Cup title.
The top-scorer for Manchester City in the FA Cup 2022-23, Riyad Mahrez will be looking to extend his dominant run in this tournament.
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will be one of the biggest threats To Pep Guardiol's men. He scored 17 goals in EPL 2022-23.
Casemiro has been rock-solid in front of the Manchester United defence and has also scored goals. The Brazilian's move from Real Madrid to Old Trafford has worked for Red Devils.
This is first time the FA Cup final will be witnessing a Manchester Derby.
