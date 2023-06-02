FA Cup 2023 Final: Stats And Facts
02 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
The FA Cup 2023 final will be played between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium on June 3.
This is the first-time ever when a FA Cup final is being played between two Manchester teams.
Manchester United have won five of their last six FA Cup meetings with Manchester City, most recently a 3-2 away win in January 2012.
Manchester City are yet to concede a goal in FA Cup 2023. In FA Cup's history, only two teams have won the trophy without conceding a goal – Preston North End (1889) and Bury (1903).
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be the fourth different Dutch manager to take charge of a team in an FA Cup final, after Ruud Gullit, Guus Hiddink and Louis van Gaal.
Erling Haaland has scored 52 goals in all competitions for Manchester City so far this season – he could become the first ever Norwegian player to score in the FA Cup final.
This will be the third meeting between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium, with the other two both coming in 2011.
Manchester City are the highest scorers in FA Cup 2023 with 17 goals. The last team to score more in a single campaign were the Citizens themselves, netting 26 in 2019.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne could become the second player after Bobby Johnstone (1955, 1956) to score in two different FA Cup finals for the club. De Bruyne scored in 2019 too.
