Facts and Records of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan Cricketer

10 Jan, 2024

Sunny Daud

FULL NAME: Rashid Khan Arman

National Team: Afghanistan

Birthday: September 20, 1998, Nangarhar

IPL Team: Gujarat Titans

BATTING STYLE: Right hand Bat

BOWLING STYLE: Legbreak Googly

PLAYING ROLE: Bowling Allrounder

ODI MATCH Debut: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan at Bulawayo - October 18, 2015

Test Match Debut: India vs Afghanistan at Bengaluru - June 14 - 15, 2018

T20 Match debut: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Oct 26, 2015

