Facts and Records of Rashid Khan, Afghanistan Cricketer
FULL NAME: Rashid Khan Arman
National Team: Afghanistan
Birthday: September 20, 1998, Nangarhar
BATTING STYLE: Right hand Bat
BOWLING STYLE: Legbreak Googly
PLAYING ROLE: Bowling Allrounder
ODI MATCH Debut: Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan at Bulawayo - October 18, 2015
Test Match Debut: India vs Afghanistan at Bengaluru - June 14 - 15, 2018
T20 Match debut: Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club, Oct 26, 2015
