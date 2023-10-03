Famous Cricketers and Their Favourite Stars- In Pics
Sachin Tendulkar's favourite Bollywood actor is veteran Amitabh Bachchan.
Sourav Ganguly admires the acting skills of late. Soumitra chatterjee a famous Bengali actor.
Ravichandran Ashwin gets mesmerized by the acting skills of South Indian comedy star Santhanam.
We have always seen Virender Sehwag admiring Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan for his brilliant acting skills.
Former Indian player V.V.S Laxman likes the all time favourite actor of Bollywood Amir Khan.
Former captain of the Indian Cricket team Rahul Dravid likes the acting of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.
Veteran player Yuvraj Singh also admires none other than the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan.
Rohit Sharma's favourite actor is Hrithik Roshan
Even the king of cricket Virat Kohli admires the looks and acting kills of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan.
