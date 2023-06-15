Fan Breaches Security To Hug Lionel Messi | IN PICS
15 Jun, 2023
Koushik Paul
Argentina were playing Australia in an international friendly at the Workers Stadium in China on Thursday.
Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead on 80 seconds - his fastest-ever goal in his career.
On 66 minutes, a fan breached the security officers and ran towards Lionel Messi only to hug him once.
The fan reached Lionel Messi and hugged his idol before security officers took him out of the ground.
Security officers lifted the Chinese youngster by his hands and legs and took him out of the field forcing a brief delay.
Lionel Messi tries get himself free from the fan who breached the security.
The youngster is likely to be detained but might not get to watch a football match live in the future.
