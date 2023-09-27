Fastest 50s By Indian Batsmen In ODIs Against Australia- In Pics
Popularly known as SKY or Mr. Dependable 360, Suryakumar Yadav is a highly skilled batsman. He is famous for his unorthodox cricketing shots.
In the 2nd ODI match against Australia in Indore Suryakumar Yadav just took 24 balls to set the fastest 50 runs against Australia.
Former Indian captain, Virat Kohli features in the list of fastest 50s against Australia in One Day Internationals.
In 2013, Virat Kohli took just 27 deliveries to reach his fifty in a match against Australia in Jaipur.
In the same year, Virat Kohli in Nagpur continued his streak of bashing another 50 in just 31 balls.
Virat Kohli has a total of 65 half-centuries since 2008. He is known for his formidable striking of the ball.
Former Indian Captain Hardik Pandya is known for striking the ball hard in the early stages of his innings.
In 2016, Hardik Pandya scored the fastest fifty in 31 balls against Australia in their home ground Sydney.
